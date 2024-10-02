'Am I petty for ruining a guy's career because he didn't know I was a nepo baby?'

So, anyway, I went to work at one company (again, I'll remind you—very niche market, very few employment opportunities). I went in for my trial period, and everyone seemed pretty happy with me. I put out some fires, and one superior described me as "a workhorse" because I'm first to the office, last out the door. It went pretty well, except for one colleague on my team.

This dude was a HUGE jerk. I'm a bit of a people pleaser and try to be on good terms with everyone, but Jerk would have NONE of it. Dude was incredibly rude. He kept being very confrontational. If a colleague (not just me) was getting any sort of acknowledgment, Jerk would belittle them and their accomplishment.