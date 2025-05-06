'AITA for crushing a kid's imagination because I won't let him do pirate stuff?'

Eventually I caught him out there mid-dig. I asked him what he was doing and he straight up said, “I’m hiding me treasure. No one must know. This is the perfect hiding spot.” I told him calmly, “Hey, this is my yard. You can’t dig here.”

He got a little huffy but ran off. I figured that was the end of it. Nope. Next day, there is a new hole. Bigger. A tin lunchbox half-buried behind the shed. I dig it up and it is full of Pokémon cards, fake jewels, toy coins, and a few crumpled five dollar bills. I bring it to his mom and explain what is going on.