'AITA for ruining a vacation because I said no to a marriage proposal?' UPDATED

These questions started to infuriate me and would lead to arguments because I said it a million times. The last time we had an argument was at the beginning of July when he started that topic again, and I told him that I think we need to stop this relationship because it's obvious we don't agree on it. I made a big deal about it, and my daughter and his kids were mad at me because I wanted to break up but he didn't.

I decided to stay, and I was finally convinced we were done with this topic and that he agreed to just continue living together until we went on vacation last week to Greece. For some reason, he asked me to marry him. It made me so mad. I seriously didn't know if I wanted to cry or scream. He asked me this in front of my daughter and his kids, and it made it even worse. I said no and went back to the room.