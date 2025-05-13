'AITA for 'runing' Mother's Day by sharing 'upsetting' news with my parents?'

New_Sort_9917 writes:
So, I am 22F. An important context here is that in my family, you usually don't move out of your parents' house unless you are married. For example, my 35-year-old brother just recently moved out, and my other siblings and I still live at home (33M, 31F, 29M).
Our parents are wonderful (55F & M, I think), but they are very much about respect and "my house, my rules." We often fight because I don't agree with some of their rules, but it goes nowhere because, well, it is their house. Because of that, I have been secretly making plans to move out.
My work had a position open in another city in our state. I applied, and they were pretty receptive to it, so the job is mine. It's not a lot of money, but it's good experience in my field. It's a three-hour drive from our current city, and I'm already looking to rent a place there.
This holiday, we were having lunch for Mother's Day, and everyone from our nuclear family was there. At some point, my mom turned to me and said that we had not been talking much and asked what the news was. I thought it was a good opportunity to share that I would have to move.
Everyone was really shocked, and my mom was super upset. She said that there was no way I was going and that it was absurd that I was moving just because I didn't want to follow rules. It became a huge thing, and now everyone is upset and ignoring me for ruining Mother's Day.
GreekAmericanDom says:
NTA. Your parents sound very controlling. Nothing wrong with sharing your life news on Mother's Day. Loving parents would have applauded your success. Don't let them clip your wings.
SnooSprouts6437 says:
NTA. The timing wasn't the best but you are an adult. Go live your life. Find out who you are, enjoy the little things, get out there and experience life. Honestly, it sounds like your parents are controlling. I think it's absurd to live at home until you are married.
Jackonelli says:
NTA. Moving away from home at 22 years old is normal and shouldn't come as a shock, or surprise to your parents.
Wonderful-Result2036 says:
NTA their ignoring you gives you a perfect opportunity to move out and not look back. Your parents have some very odd notions of keeping adult children living at home.