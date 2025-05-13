'AITA for 'runing' Mother's Day by sharing 'upsetting' news with my parents?'

"AITA for sharing upsetting news and ruining Mother's Day?"

New_Sort_9917 writes:

So, I am 22F. An important context here is that in my family, you usually don't move out of your parents' house unless you are married. For example, my 35-year-old brother just recently moved out, and my other siblings and I still live at home (33M, 31F, 29M).

Our parents are wonderful (55F & M, I think), but they are very much about respect and "my house, my rules." We often fight because I don't agree with some of their rules, but it goes nowhere because, well, it is their house. Because of that, I have been secretly making plans to move out.