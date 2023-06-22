Bride accuses teen of ruining her wedding because of teen's dress choice.

I just wanted to be the flower girl, but they said I was too old, so instead, the wife said you could be a bridesmaid. I was excited about it; just for context, we got along well before the wedding, and I liked her.

She was pretty nice but didn’t talk to me. So, my mom, the bride, her two other bridesmaids, and I went to the dress shop to look for dresses.

She said the only requirement is to be red and flowy. I naturally have body image problems, so finding a dress to compliment my body was going to be hard, but I was going to do my best to find one that I liked within her color scheme. We went to three different shops and each time we all went, plus they added the wife’s mom.