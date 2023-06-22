Bride accuses teen of ruining her wedding because of teen's dress choice.

Asking someone to be in your wedding party is an admission of their importance to you. Family, best friends, and new in-laws are generally who are included. You should never put someone in your wedding party to be nice.
She writes:
I am a freshly 18 yrs old female. My brother is 26 yrs old. He and his fiancé (now wife) have been together for almost 4 -5 years and recently married. She is one year younger than him, just for context.
My brother popped the question, she said yes, and then the wedding preparations started. I was so excited because I don’t have any sisters, only two brothers, and I’m also the youngest. So my brother asked our half-brother (30yr old) to be in his wedding party and his wife's brother (16yr old) to be the best man and groomsman.
I just wanted to be the flower girl, but they said I was too old, so instead, the wife said you could be a bridesmaid. I was excited about it; just for context, we got along well before the wedding, and I liked her.
She was pretty nice but didn’t talk to me. So, my mom, the bride, her two other bridesmaids, and I went to the dress shop to look for dresses.
She said the only requirement is to be red and flowy. I naturally have body image problems, so finding a dress to compliment my body was going to be hard, but I was going to do my best to find one that I liked within her color scheme. We went to three different shops and each time we all went, plus they added the wife’s mom.
On the third one, I kept trying dresses on and kept trying to find one that fit me (also never being rude or giving up, I just nicely politely said I didn’t like it). I’m on the 5th one when suddenly, the bride starts screaming at me, saying 'Why are you trying to ruin my wedding, what’s wrong with you…. Etc.' I start crying, and then HER MOM starts screaming at me, saying why would you make my daughter cry?
My mom went outside to talk to them, and then the bride cussed my mom out, and her mom cussed her out. Then I found out later they did not want me in the wedding, to begin with, they invited me in because they both wanted their brothers to be in it but not me. So AITA for 'ruining her wedding.'
Wedding politics is confusing even for the internet.
namesaretoohardforme says:
NTA(Not the A%#hole), she ruined it herself with the help of her mom. Count yourself lucky that you got out of the bridal party early.
NotSebastianTheCrab says:
Soft ESH (Everyone Sucks Here). Your problems are heavily affecting the wedding plans. Five shops are a lot to go to. Everyone else was likely happy with the dresses, even one that they thought looked good on you, far sooner than the fifth shop, but now they have to keep hunting because of you, with no end in sight.
The ideal bridesmaid would have sucked it up and worn a dress they didn't like if the bride liked it (within reason). And, of course, the bride and her mom are AHs for blowing up at you instead of finding a solution.
tinnic says
ESH because if I was the bride and one of my bridesmaids was being this fussy, I would get annoyed. Three shops and you couldn't find a dress because you have body image issues, and on top of that, you are someone I didn't want in my bridal party. Yeah, I can see why the Bride lost it.
That said, the bride should not have asked you if she didn't want you and should have stopped the trip when it became clear you would be difficult. As the bride, she had all the control, but instead of exercising any, she blew up on you, and that's not okay.
OP, just say yes to the dress.