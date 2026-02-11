'I ruined my friend's mom's life. I didn't fully realize it until now.'

Almost 13 years ago, I had to move to a different state for grad school, and I became friends with a guy I met let’s call him Matt. We became friends quickly and hung out a lot. I also became friends with his mum let’s call her Jen. I was missing my family, and it felt nice to be welcomed into their home. I ended up getting a little too close with Jen.
At first, we kept it a secret, but eventually the guilt got to her and she confessed to Matt. At first, he said he didn’t care and seemed okay at first so I was relieved and I dated Jen for a while but I could tell something was off. He no longer wanted to have lunch with me and wasn’t as chill with me anymore. I felt terrible about it and talked to Jen, and we decided it was best to end things.
I moved away to a different state when I graduated and got a new job. I haven’t seen either of them in many years. A little over two weeks ago, I went back. I wasn’t exactly intending to visit them, but I happened to be in the area and got curious, so I decided to see if they still lived in the same place. I found Jen there, and she seemed a bit off like she wasn’t exactly happy to see me.
I talked to her, and eventually she loosened up and invited me in for coffee. We talked and caught up. I’m married now and have a son, and she seemed curious about my life. Still, I could tell she seemed rather sad. I asked her about Matt, and she got awfully quiet and kept dodging the question. In the end, I just straight-up asked her if everything was okay.
She seemed different, not how I remembered her. She told me that Matt moved out a few months after I left and barely stayed in touch. At first, she didn’t think much of it, but he started making excuses whenever she wanted to see him and basically avoided her. They would meet once every few months at best.
Then apparently he met a girl and pretty much ceased contact with her entirely and didn’t even invite her to his wedding. She hasn’t seen or heard from him in almost ten years. She might have grandkids, and they might not even know her. When she said that, I felt a knot in my stomach. I knew Matt was very close with his mum, just like my own son is with his mom my wife.
I know she didn’t exactly say he abandoned her because of me, but I could tell, and that guilt has been eating me up. We didn’t talk much after that, and I decided to leave. We didn’t even bother exchanging socials or anything. I just feel like I’ve ruined everything.
Everywhere I go, I screw everything up. Matt was so close with his mum, just like my son is with his, and the thought that I might have been the one who shattered that kind of bond makes me sick.
I look at my own kid and imagine him growing up, loving his mother the way Matt once did, and it hits me that I may have helped destroy something sacred and irreplaceable. Thinking that I could be the homewrecker who caused that makes me feel like the worst person in the world.
jarineek_3 wrote:
Wow...this is heavy. The fact that Matt cut his mom off completely says everything about how deeply this hurt him. You can't undo it now, but maybe reach out to Matt and apologize? Though honestly, after 10 years, that ship has probably sailed...
OP responded:
I did apologize years ago but I have no idea where the guy is now neither does she.
AdmiralRiffRaff wrote:
So you shagged your mate's mum and expected him to be okay with it? Matt's better off without the two of you tbh, and he's allowed to make that decision without input from either of you.
OP responded:
Well, you're right in a way. I am at fault here and that's why the guilt is tormenting me.
Twerksoncoffeetables wrote:
I wanna agree with the others here so far and say that I think there’s more to this than just that alone. I mean what you did wasn’t great, should’ve asked your friend if it was cool first or maybe just not done it at all but that’s also something she should’ve and could’ve done even more so since she was a decade+ older.
However, it seems kind of wild to me for someone to cut their mom off if this was the only thing that happened. Unless this guy is quick to drop people regardless then I’d bet money on the fact that this has happened before with his mom or other things have happened that affected his decision to do this.
This may have been the straw that broke the camel's back but I can’t see it being the only straw, at least for me. This one thing wouldn’t be enough for me to just never speak to my mom again, but if she did this multiple times in the past?
Then yeah. Or again maybe it’s unrelated other issues on top of this, idk, but I don’t think it was just this situation that caused such a massive rift. Could be wrong of course.
fromhelley wrote:
Are you sure you are the first of Matt's friends that had something going on with his mom though? I had a friend who couldn't bring any males to the house because her mom would hit on them. Matt's mom seemed discreet. But she is obviously attracted to, or seeking attention (or validation) from young men.
Matt's, I'm sure, felt betrayed by you both. I can't say I blame him.
But you didn't ruin the relationship between Matt and his mom. She did that. It is normal to be attracted to some of your friend's moms in your teens and early 20s.
It isn't so normal for them to reciprocate. She made her own choice to start up with you. Matt could also have other reasons for leaving his mom in his past. It could have less to do with you than you think. So please don't beat yourself up about it. You did something stupid for a woman. What man in his 20s hasn't?
glittering_swan4911 wrote:
Takes two to tango. She was older and should have known better. What was she thinking of sleeping with her son’s friend?? You were his age so it’s definitely not cool. You both made a terrible decision but she had more to lose. If he cut her off for this then I’m assuming there was more going on. People make mistakes but I think maybe there were other things you didn’t know that had happened between them.