'AITA for ruining a vacation for my future MIL because she's not street smart?'

I was shocked when she mentioned that this was her plan. She immediately began asking me questions: what did I think about the vacation, did I want to come with them, what should she pack? I was (and still am) very concerned for her safety, as she isn't exactly a "street-smart" person.

It must have been clear on my face because she asked why I looked so shocked. I told her outright that if I were her, I would reconsider the destination, as while it is gorgeous, it is not a safe place to travel to without prior experience or a close friend to help you, especially with a teenage girl in your travel party.