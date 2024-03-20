'AITA for buying a camper after my sister and BIL wouldn't stop relentlessly bullying me?' UPDATED x3

They and their friends are free to prank each other, but I and my camper are off-limits to their shenanigans. Especially after I pointed out that if they cause any sort of damage, it'll be on them financially.

What's more, when they learned it's a potential criminal offense to rock my camper the way they did because it can cause injury. So they said they'd never try that again. They're also not gonna do the airhorn anymore for obvious reasons.

My sister is actually very upset that so many here called her out as a bully. Especially since I agreed with them. When I asked her why she was so dead set on messing with me, she said she really didn't know. I told her that it didn't really matter. Bullying is bullying.