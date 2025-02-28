'AITA for accidentally revealing my sister is a product of an affair at her wedding?' UPDATED

OP posted an update a week later.

So, I wish I could say there’s good news, but honestly, the last few days haven’t been much of anything. My dad has been all out of sorts—crying, zoning out, and just overall not himself. Last night, he had a breakdown regarding everything that happened and cried to me.

He thanked me for bringing it to light but also scolded me for doing it at the wedding, which I understand completely. I know I should have waited for a better time to do it, and I honestly have no excuse for that. My dad created a Life360 with me while he went to stay at a hotel just a couple of miles away. He says he doesn’t know how long he’s going to be there for, but I know he’s safe.