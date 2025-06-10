'AITA for ruining my boyfriend's banana prank because of how much I hate bananas?'

Illustrious_Expert33 writes:
I (30F) don't like bananas. I think they're gross. I don't like the flavor, the texture, the smell. I would honestly love to never have to interact with one. My boyfriend (31M) knows this, he's known since he met me 6 years ago. He thinks it's hilarious.
We met working in a restaurant where I was a server/bartender and he was a cook. We both love food and the hospitality industry so he thinks it's ridiculous for me to have such strong feelings of distaste for bananas when we literally work with food in the food industry. I have eaten/touched bananas before (didn't like them), and it's not like it's a phobia or anything.
Anyway it's not really an issue as we don't ever buy bananas or have them in the house, but on the very rare occasion that he does buy bananas (once every 3 years? not even?) he always tries to f^#k with me with the banana in some way.
He'll chase me around with the banana peel or leave the banana peel on my laptop or on the floor for me to slip on like Mario Kart. To be clear, I love pranks. LOVE them. I was all about the smoking toilet prank, we prank each other all the time. I just reeeeally hate being pranked with the bananas.
Today he went to eat a banana and I turned around and the peel was sitting on top of my laptop and I just lost it. I insisted he throw it out, I did not want to touch it, or interact with it. He was dying laughing, went and got ANOTHER banana, and ate that banana on the couch right next to my laptop, trying to get me to come over and give him a kiss (mouth full of banana my literal nightmare) or move the peel myself.
I got upset and insisted he get rid of the banana and just kept telling him that this particular thing is not funny to me and I don't like it. He finally threw out the peel and said I'm being ridiculous and overly dramatic. So AITA/overreacting about the bananas? I just don't want banana pranks with real bananas.
0biterdicta says:
NTA. It isn't a joke unless everyone is laughing. Sounds like your boyfriend just gets enjoyment out of causing you distress - which is concerning.
StAlvis says:
NTA at all. But one thing: When most people complain about the texture of foods, they mean the mouthfeel. Refusing to even touch a banana peel with your hands does make me wonder if this is more into phobia territory than you'd like to admit.
Icy_Department_1423 says:
NTA. Not a prank if you're not laughing, it is bullying. My mom always had a similar aversion to bananas. She ended up with high potassium problems which led to kidney disease. Although there is no medical research to support the supposition, the aversion could be your body's way of not letting you eat something that isn't good for you. Make sure to get your potassium levels checked.
PushkinMage says:
NTA, it's not a prank - it sounds almost like harassment.