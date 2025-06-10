'AITA for ruining my boyfriend's banana prank because of how much I hate bananas?'

He'll chase me around with the banana peel or leave the banana peel on my laptop or on the floor for me to slip on like Mario Kart. To be clear, I love pranks. LOVE them. I was all about the smoking toilet prank, we prank each other all the time. I just reeeeally hate being pranked with the bananas.

Today he went to eat a banana and I turned around and the peel was sitting on top of my laptop and I just lost it. I insisted he throw it out, I did not want to touch it, or interact with it. He was dying laughing, went and got ANOTHER banana, and ate that banana on the couch right next to my laptop, trying to get me to come over and give him a kiss (mouth full of banana my literal nightmare) or move the peel myself.