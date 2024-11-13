'AITA for ruining my workplace culture because I ordered 'revenge' pizza?'

"AITA for ruining the workplace environment by ordering revenge pizza?"

MannerSilly657 writes:

I (27F) have been dealing with a petty but annoying situation at my office. Every Wednesday, someone collects orders for this amazing local pizza place that doesn't deliver. They make the best pizzas in town—wood-fired, fresh ingredients, the works. The catch is they require a minimum of five pizzas for a takeout order.

For the past three months, I keep getting "forgotten" when they take orders. It started when I had to change my lunch hour to 1 PM instead of noon because of project meetings. Every week, I put my order in their shared Excel sheet, and every week they somehow order "just before I added it" or "didn't see my entry."