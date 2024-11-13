'AITA for ruining my workplace culture because I ordered 'revenge' pizza?'

MannerSilly657 writes:
I (27F) have been dealing with a petty but annoying situation at my office. Every Wednesday, someone collects orders for this amazing local pizza place that doesn't deliver. They make the best pizzas in town—wood-fired, fresh ingredients, the works. The catch is they require a minimum of five pizzas for a takeout order.
For the past three months, I keep getting "forgotten" when they take orders. It started when I had to change my lunch hour to 1 PM instead of noon because of project meetings. Every week, I put my order in their shared Excel sheet, and every week they somehow order "just before I added it" or "didn't see my entry."
Here's the kicker—I literally sit right next to Kevin (31M), who collects the money and places the order. He has to physically turn his back to me to avoid seeing me. Last Wednesday was the last straw. I heard them all planning the order, watched Kevin collect money, and my name was definitely on that spreadsheet.
Yet somehow, when the food arrived—no pizza for me. Kevin's response? "Oh, sorry, must have missed your name again! We already hit the minimum order though!" So today, I decided to be petty. I called the pizza place first thing in the morning and spoke to the owner.
I explained the situation and asked if I could place a single order for pickup if I paid a little extra. He laughed, said he liked my style, and agreed. When everyone's pizza arrived at 12, I waited. Then at 12:55, right before my lunch, I walked in with a pizza that smelled divine.
The owner had made me a special off-menu item with truffle oil, prosciutto, and buffalo mozzarella. The entire office could smell it. Suddenly everyone was asking where I got it, since they "thought this place had a 5 pizza minimum." I just smiled and said, "Oh, I have an arrangement with the owner now. By the way, he says hi, Kevin!"
Now half the office is mad that I "went behind their backs" to get special treatment, and the other half is mad at Kevin for excluding me all this time. Kevin is especially angry because apparently some people have now asked him to be removed from the order coordinator role.
My pizza was delicious, but there's definitely tension in the office now. Worth noting that three people have already asked for my "pizza connection" for their own orders. AITA for escalating a petty pizza situation?
Fun-Sleep6514 says:
NTA It's not even special treatment. Lol. It's food you ordered and paid for.
NurseNess says:
If your name was on the spreadsheet, did you pay Kevin before he ordered?
mrs-poocasso69 says:
It took 3 months for you to stand up for yourself. Everyone else already ate the same pizza an hour prior. Are you really the winner here?'
Lady_borg says:
How is ordering your own pizza and paying extra "special treatment". If you paid extra, it was paid treatment. You're allowed to order your own lunch. NTA.