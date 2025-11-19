"AITA for lying and saying my toilet was broken to stop my BIL from using it, because he refuses to clean up after himself?"

My husband's entire family and we live in the same small town. This means spontaneous, unannounced visits are the norm. My brother in law is a disaster. Every single time he uses the toilet he leaves behind a mess.

If it is number one, I think he misses about thirty percent of the toilet, and I do not even want to talk about number two. I have cleaned up after him countless times. He is worse than a small child, and I am completely fed up with being his housekeeper.

My brother in law showed up unannounced yesterday. He knocked on the door and immediately said he had an urgent need to use the bathroom. I told him the toilet was broken and that we were waiting for my husband to come home and fix it.