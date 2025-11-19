'AITA for lying and saying my toilet was broken to stop my BIL from using it?'

My husband's entire family and we live in the same small town. This means spontaneous, unannounced visits are the norm. My brother in law is a disaster. Every single time he uses the toilet he leaves behind a mess.
If it is number one, I think he misses about thirty percent of the toilet, and I do not even want to talk about number two. I have cleaned up after him countless times. He is worse than a small child, and I am completely fed up with being his housekeeper.
My brother in law showed up unannounced yesterday. He knocked on the door and immediately said he had an urgent need to use the bathroom. I told him the toilet was broken and that we were waiting for my husband to come home and fix it.
When my husband came home that evening he was furious. He yelled at me for not letting his brother use the bathroom. He asked what the big deal was with cleaning up after him if needed. The final straw was when he told me that his brother had to go in the nearby bushes.
My husband scolded me for being mean and inhospitable. I argued that my house is not a public rest stop off the highway and that I am not my brother in law's hired cleaning staff. AITA for lying about the broken toilet to protect my sanity and my cleanliness and for refusing to clean up after an irresponsible adult again?
CrazyHead70 says:
NTA! Tell your husband the next time he “destroys” your bathroom you WILL NOT be cleaning it. Either BIL does or HE (husband) will!
No_Use_9124 says:
NTA Tell your husband cleaning the toilet is now his job forever after. Honestly, why is BIL dropping in at your home to use your bathroom all the time?? This is some kind of on purpose thing, I think. And the next time BIL does this, take a photo and send it to his mother. That will likely take care of it.
PotentialComedian649 says:
NTA, make him clean it up himself before he leaves…please.
Mapilean says:
NTA. Your husband gets to clean the toilet after his brother from now on. Forever. Or at least until you're married to him: after that, it's not going to be your problem anymore.