"AITA for saying something about my wife's weight?"

So, I'm a slim guy, always have been. I'm 6' and with 165lbs. I workout and am strong, and muscular. Anyways, when I met my wife she was slim. After two kids she gained weight, which is understandable. Anyways, she always says s^%$ about my stature.

That I need to gain weight etc. But last night, I was flexing in the mirror, and she basically laughed at me. I said something, and she was like, you know I'm only joking with you. But it just gets old. So anyway, we were watching some reality show, and a man was carrying his woman around like a bride.