"AITA for sending a “404 Error: Not Available” auto-reply to my boss after work hours?"

WordWeaveHub writes:

So, my boss has this habit of messaging me way after work hours—like 11 PM on a Tuesday or 7 AM on a Sunday. And it’s never an emergency, just random stuff that could 100% wait. I’ve tried to drop hints that I don’t check messages outside of work, but clearly, he didn’t get the memo.

So, I decided to have a little fun and set up an auto-reply on my email and Slack that said: "404 Error: Employee Not Found. Please try again during business hours. If this is an emergency, please reconsider your definition of ‘emergency.’"