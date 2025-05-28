Woman catfishes cheating boyfriend with horrible fake dates after discovering his infidelity. AITA?

So I did it to him again. And again. And again. Sometimes he'd be stood up, sometimes the woman would reschedule and then he'd be stood up, sometimes she'd cancel at the last minute. At least ten dates went south.

I decided it was enough and that it was time to break up. I did it in public. I told him it was over because he was a cheating s-o-b. He denied everything and tried to gaslight me and spin the story as me being the jealous freak. I then looked at him and said: "All those failed dates? All me." and I just let that sink in. He asked how and I told him his password and left.