"AITA for telling my son I regret settling down young after he got engaged at 22? It isn't the 50s!"

Last year my (40M) wife of 23 years came out to me, and we separated then divorced. We have 3 kids together - 22M, 19M, and 16F. She’s my first and only girlfriend/partner. I’ve been feeling a case of FOMO lately - that I settled down too young and was old before I should have been.
I missed out on all the things young lads did - going out clubbing, having fun, lads' holidays, etc. My time was all family holidays and spending my time raising kids. It’s not like I can do all those things now, so I feel basically f^@$ed.
My 22-year-old son recently got engaged to his girlfriend. I saw him Tuesday night for the first time since he got engaged, gave him a lift home, and he asked me what I think. I told him I am happy for him, but I don’t want him to make a mistake, settle down too early, and miss out on being young like I did.
He asked me what I meant, and I said that as much as I love them all, I wish I’d just waited and had fun being young. He was a bit quiet after that, but I put it down to possibly thinking about what I said, so I left it at that.
About an hour or so after I got in, I got a message from his partner saying he’s upset and what I said hurt him. I tried to call him, but he didn’t answer, so I left him a message to talk - it’s been left on 2 blue ticks.
Yesterday, I got a call from my other son saying he heard what I told his brother, and he’s angry at me too. I told him it probably didn’t come out well, and I meant it differently, but he wasn’t having any of it.
Then I heard from my ex, saying she’s fuming with me for upsetting the kids. I told her she’s one to talk, considering she wasted 23 years of my time and upset us all by realizing she’s a lesbian. She didn’t like that at all. I’m public enemy no. 1 now I guess. I really didn’t mean it the way it came out, but I’m not going to lie and say it isn’t true. AITA?
BellGrace840 says:
I can see him thinking you regret having him just one perspective.
MikkelR1 says:
Yeah it's the "as much as I love you all" part that did it, I reckon.
wassupla says:
You are just 40, you can still go and have fun. Go party, go for holidays, have a boys trip, go camping, trekking. People do that even in 60s these days, and you are just 40. You have only lived 50% if you will live to 80. Go live your life! NTA.
ClassyyBabe says:
It might be true that you regret settling down young, but airing that to your kids, especially your engaged son, probably hit them pretty hard.
