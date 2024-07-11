"AITA for telling my son I regret settling down young after he got engaged at 22? It isn't the 50s!"

"AITA for saying I regret settling down young to my son?"

OP writes:

Last year my (40M) wife of 23 years came out to me, and we separated then divorced. We have 3 kids together - 22M, 19M, and 16F. She’s my first and only girlfriend/partner. I’ve been feeling a case of FOMO lately - that I settled down too young and was old before I should have been.

I missed out on all the things young lads did - going out clubbing, having fun, lads' holidays, etc. My time was all family holidays and spending my time raising kids. It’s not like I can do all those things now, so I feel basically f^@$ed.