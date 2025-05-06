'I shame the office gossiper. With an added twist I didn't see coming.' AITA?

"I shame the office gossiper. With an added twist I didn't see coming."

I work with a woman - let's call her "Shelley" - who is always spreading gossip, most of which is told to her in confidence. She boasts how she can get information out of anyone. So I thought I would let it backfire on her.

One Friday night at the pub, early on, I told her I had a secret about one of our coworkers, a quiet, awkward nerdy type who manages the IT network. He's probably on the spectrum, but we won't go into that. Let's call him "Richard."

She begged me to tell her his secret. I insisted she would have to promise me to tell no one else, under any circumstances, that he told me in strictest confidence and would never forgive me. Of course she promised.