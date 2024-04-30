'I skipped my dad's retirement party because my mom likes my ex-wife more than me, AITA?'

So my dad retired from his big deal job, and my mom had a big party for him. When she invited me, she said it would be boring and that I didn't need to bring my son. She has known him since he was 10 years old, and it still bugs her that he is not biologically mine.

I asked if my nieces and nephews were coming, and she said yes. I asked if my daughter was invited, and she said yes. I said I would talk to my wife about it and let her know.

I didn't bother. Anywhere my kid isn't welcome, I'm not going to go. I took my family to LEGOLAND that weekend instead. My son loves LEGO, and my daughter loves the bright colors. My mom was pissed that we didn't go.