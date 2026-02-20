'I slept with my wife's affair partner's wife and I am divorcing her soon.' UPDATED

We got married almost 3 years ago. She started having an affair with her coworker 1 year ago. I got to know that because I saw his car outside my house one day. I had my suspicions. I hired a PI and gathered evidence that she was having an affair with him. I was angry. Then I got a call from the coworker's wife that she came to know about the affair.
She only had texts they used to send but I have all the receipts of their hangouts. Together we decided to confront them. We used to meet up a lot. She told me she had suspected his affair since her pregnancy. They have 3 children together. One day we had an idea that we should sleep with eachother as revenge.
We did, and not going to lie, it felt good. We have been meeting and hooking up for a while. She is an amazing woman. I would say she is better at some things in bed than my wife. Mostly, I am very angry towards my wife. Because in some of her texts with her affair partner she and AP made fun of AP's wife. Saying things like she has gained weight, her body was destroyed and other disgusting stuff.
I cannot believe that she would say something like this while being a woman. She even made fun of my fertility issues saying that I am not a man because the chances of me having kids is very low. I do not feel bad about my affair. I like the intimate life I had with AP's wife way more than my wife. She hardly ever gives me oral but expects me to give her one.
At least AP's wife was more enthusiastic about it and it was the best oral I ever had. AP's wife wants to tell his husband. I guess we are both tired about carrying out the revenge affair. We both got carried away. We were both so driven by the revenge that we got addicted to it.
I will confront my wife soon. I already have the divorce papers ready. Since we do not have a joint account or marital assets it will be easy for us. AP's wife might have some problems because they have kids but she has the power to take him to cleaners. I know I sound like an awful person. But I am already checked out of my marriage.
Careless_Welder_4048 wrote:
I’m happy you are happy! Don’t get married to Ap’s wife that way she can keep get alimony. Hope you guys live happy together! When life gives you lemon you make lemonade!
OP responded:
I am not really sure if I want to pursue anything romantic now with her. Sex was great, over the top. But we only hooked up for 2 months. If she is willing to pursue a relationship then I would be okay with it. But my lawyer advised me (and her) to keep it quiet and not to make any further move.
Tailbone77 wrote:
When all the dust settles continue with the OBS. Sometimes you have to remove the POS people in your life, to find a gem...
Make sure and twist the knife deep when your ex finds out lol, she will know who's really infertile...
OP responded:
Well , I will. She is a beast in bed. After the first time, I wondered if her husband was bad at intimacy or just an idiot to think my wife is better her in bed.
woobie_slayer wrote:
If lawyers are involved, posting online is not “keeping it quiet.” This can be used as evidence against you and the AP’s wife. I’d delete this and quickly. Frankly pretty stupid to post this from a legal standpoint.
barlge-nawdle-zouss wrote:
Have the divorce papers served at a moment when you absolutely 100% know that your wife and AP are physically together. Preferably BOTH sets of divorce papers.
Well, I do have an update like most of you requested. I served her divorce papers on 16 July. I delayed because I needed to get somethings in order. So, I served her divorce papers at her work. When she came home, I packed up her things and told her to go and stay with her dad. She did what typical cheaters do, she begged, apologized and blamed me for her affair.
I was prepared for all of that. She was stubborn and told me she will not leave and will fix our marriage. I reminded her the house belongs to my parents. Their name is on the house, if she doesn't leave I can call them and have her evicted. I had already called her sister. I thought she would take her away from me, but her sister blamed me instead.
That I am not a good husband if I am giving up my marriage that easily. This is where I became a bit petty and told her "This is very hypocritical coming from a woman who left her husband for his cousin. I guess the apple doesn't fall far from the tree." She slapped me. I warned her this is their last chance or else I will call the authorities on her.
After she left, the messages didn't stop. I didn't block her because I wanted to screenshot most some of it. She said she was sorry, begging me to take her back. She mocked me and said she never enjoyed any lovemaking that we did and she and her AP hooked up on every furniture in our house. I don't know how much of it true but I will be replacing my furniture regardless.
I wanted to tell her the OBS and I defiled her car by hooking up on it. But I didn't. The last time I spoke to her she apologized to me. This time the apology seems sincere. She told me she got carried away. Lately she has been thinking about having kids. As I have mentioned in my previous post, I cannot have children.
She knew that and told me she wants to be childfree. But now that she is in her mid 30s she has been really wanting to become a mom. And the fact that I cannot give it to her angered her and cheated just to cope with it. She told me she was wrong and I was the best partner and husband anyone could ever have but she just wanted more.
I asked her why didn't she just say so? We could have adopted or went to a sperm bank. I asked her if she was pregnant. I don't know but it looked like she was. She murmured yes. I knew this wasn't my baby. All hopes for reconciliation is out the window now. Imagine if I never discovered the affair, she would have passed this pregnancy as miracle baby.
I just congratulated her and said I hope she has a wonderful baby. I want this divorce ASAP. As for AP's wife, she also served her husband and taking him to the cleaners. She is not backing down. I only talked to her couple of times.
She ranted a lot that she wasted her best years and youth on a disgusting man. She complained she left her modeling career just to be with them and whatnot. I think she still looks hot. We didn't have any contact for a while.
There was one time she drunk texted me with a sleazy picture asking me to come over. But I refused. She did apologize after that. We are not planning on dating anytime soon. Not unless all the divorce proceedings are over. But I do miss her a lot. Also, I got a cat. My stbx wife hated cats. Now my house will be a cat kingdom.
PixieKAt4x4 wrote:
All hail the cat kingdom long may it reign!
OP responded:
Got Queen, prince, and princess. It truly is a kingdom.
appropraite-wafer-849 wrote:
I think its best you both don't date until the divorce proceedings are over. I suggest you go into therapy too. Then after the divorce is finalised and you've spent some time in therapy. You can both try dating. That's just ny advice tho. Do what you think is best. Goodluck to you and to the OBS.
[deleted] wrote:
“She told me she got carried away. Lately, she has been thinking about having kids. As I mentioned in my previous post, I could not have children. She knew that and told me she wants to be childfree. But now that she is in her mid-30s she has been really wanting to become a mom. And the fact that I cannot give it to her angered her, and she cheated just to cope with it.”
And the fact that I cannot give it to her, angered her, and she cheated just to cope with it. And she cheated just to cope with it… 😂😂😂😂😂
Yeah, right. Cheaters will just pull shit out of their AHs. They will say anything, absolutely anything to blame the other person. Unreal 🙄
Prestigious-Copy-494 wrote:
Oh that's sweet about getting a cat! I do not ever trust a man who doesn't like cats. One who likes cats and dogs are much more agreeable people. Hey dude you dodged a bullet with that wife. Let her be her affair partners problem now. Enjoy your kitty.