"AITA for snapping at my sister after she told my son he wasn't really family?"

I am 32 and have a 9 year old son called Adam. He is not my biological son but I became his guardian when he was 3 after his mom passed away. His dad was never around and I wanted to keep him from going into foster care, so I took him in. I have raised him since then and he calls me Dad because that is what I am to him.

Everyone in my family knows this and it is not a secret. Adam also knows he is adopted but we keep things simple because he is still young. My sister, who is 29, has always been kind of weird about it. She never says anything rude directly but makes little comments like calling me his guardian or uncle dad. I usually ignore it because Adam never seemed to notice.