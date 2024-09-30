'I snooped on my wife’s phone,' 'she lied about a work meeting with a male coworker.' AITA?

The day following their scheduled meeting, I checked her phone when she was in the shower, and sure enough, she was never at her work that evening — she took a train to a nearby town where she used to work and had been there for a few hours. He lives in this town.

I realize I invaded her privacy by looking through her messages, by making her phone track her location, and by checking her location history. But I had a bad feeling, and my intuition was right. She did in fact lie to me about her location and then, based on her conversation, I assume she met with her former coworker. Just three days after we married!