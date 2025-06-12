'AITA for selling furniture that my roommate found and not sharing the money with him?'

No_Annual_6292 writes:

My roommate was walking to work and saw a nice table left out on the side of the road for free, but he didn’t have time to grab it before heading in. He texted me about it, and my girlfriend and I went and carried it home.

It was only about two blocks away, but moving it took around 40 minutes and it was heavy. We had to move the table in two parts, and there were also four matching chairs. When my roommate texted me, he didn’t ask me to get it for him, he just said it was a shame he couldn’t take it and that it looked cool. I told him I was going to grab it myself, and he didn’t seem upset that I was taking it.