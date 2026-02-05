'I spent 8 months training my dog to bark at my MIL's perfume and I don't feel bad about it.'

classy-mother-pupper wrote:

This is hilarious. Dogs learn through repetition. They’re very smart. If my shepherd wasn’t already reactive maybe i could train him to get my SIL out of my house.

pitt1962 wrote:

Will never forget working on the female orthopaedic ward where every 2nd room was a demanding boomer with a fractured hip covered in ‘Youth Dew’ aaaarrrggghhh.

first_building wrote:

Unlike sight or sound, olfaction is directly connected to the Limbic system.

So you associate the smell with your mom, giving you discomfort and the Confirmation that nothing has changed.

It is very relatable that you didn't want that anymore.