"I spent New Year's with my ex in-laws when my family invited my ex to Christmas. AITA?"

Basically we split after she came out as a lesbian at the start of 2025. We're both 42 now and we were together for nearly 17 years. I wanted no contact with her. I've been able to avoid her relatively well - my family had a relationship with her which I can't avoid (their excuse is that she's been in their lives so long she's part of the family herself) but it hasn't affected me up until now.

My ex and her own family always got along and I had a great relationship with them myself. Particularly her mum. When she came out, they all fell out and they disowned her (they're from a Caribbean background so there's an element culturally there).