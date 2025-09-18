'AITA for 'stealing' a flight my wife booked after I found out she was cheating on me?'

Then tonight happened. She saw the reservation no longer had me on it, clearly figured out what I had done, and confronted me. She was very upset. She claimed, “I’ve never done anything to hurt you like this. You stole from me.”

I am not in the emotional state to even begin to talk objectively about who hurt who at this point. My question is, AITA for separating the tickets? She hurt me, and in my mind I rationalized changing the reservation as my way of having some control.

I still want to go on the trip, even if she doesn’t. And I also justified my actions at the time by saying to myself, “She used that voucher as a gift to me when we were happily married. Why should I give that back?”