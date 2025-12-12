'AITA for 'stealing' my ex best friend's crush?'

Then, one night Jared and I were hanging out alone. Both of us had been drinking and he confessed that he had feelings for me and was going to marry me. I thought he was joking so I did not entertain this. Every time we hung out sober (or not) he would slide in comments that he loved me more than a friend. We started dating.

He treated me like a queen and worshipped me. I am not very pro PDA so Rich did not know we were dating. But one month into our relationship, Rich tells me he is crushing on Jared. At this point I am too scared to tell him that Jared and I are in a relationship. I do not want to lose my best friend.