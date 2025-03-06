'AITA for making sure trash gets all over my neighbors driveway because she's annoying?'

tway324234234 writes:

A new neighbor moved in. She was nice enough at first, but she has a serious problem with how she handles garbage days. I'm not sure how one woman can create so much garbage. She puts her bins out, but they're always overflowing.

Many times, I've come out of my driveway to go to work only to see a pile of spilled-over, fresh garbage sitting right in front of my driveway after the raccoons got to it—or all her bins blocking my car from leaving.

I've spoken to her many times about this, and she always says she does secure them and claims it must be getting moved around by the wind or knocked over by raccoons lol. There is no way in hell all that garbage is getting blown around by the wind. The raccoon part I believe, but there are locks on the garbage bins for a reason, and if you can't close it because there's too much trash, that's a you problem.