'AITA for making sure trash gets all over my neighbors driveway because she's annoying?'

tway324234234 writes:
A new neighbor moved in. She was nice enough at first, but she has a serious problem with how she handles garbage days. I'm not sure how one woman can create so much garbage. She puts her bins out, but they're always overflowing.
Many times, I've come out of my driveway to go to work only to see a pile of spilled-over, fresh garbage sitting right in front of my driveway after the raccoons got to it—or all her bins blocking my car from leaving.
I've spoken to her many times about this, and she always says she does secure them and claims it must be getting moved around by the wind or knocked over by raccoons lol. There is no way in hell all that garbage is getting blown around by the wind. The raccoon part I believe, but there are locks on the garbage bins for a reason, and if you can't close it because there's too much trash, that's a you problem.
Lately, even when I know she's home, she will ignore me at her door. I always back out of my driveway and see bins blocking my path. I tolerate moving them out of the way, even though it pisses me off every morning. What I can't tolerate is when raccoons get into her s%#t, and as I'm backing out, I see piles and piles of garbage blocking my path. I've had to use a shovel to get it out of the way.
I've been waking up a bit earlier to move her garbage, and the other day, I asked myself—why am I going out of my way to help this bozo? I took a good look at her bins and just kicked them as hard as I could over to her side, and the garbage spilled over into her driveway instead of mine.
I've noticed now she is slowly learning to take proper care of her garbage, and sometimes she even puts it on the other side of her driveway. She has been a lot better lately, but not perfect—she sometimes locks the bin hinges and keeps them on the other side of the street. But whenever I catch them in front of my driveway, I kick them back to her side.
Told my wife about it, and she said this is so "pathetically low" of me. She doesn’t have to wake up and deal with someone else’s trash, so I don’t really expect her to understand—or maybe I am just a POS, idk. I feel like I’ve done my part being nice. I don't care anymore. AITA?
ALittlOrALot says:
NTA. But the consequences of being that angry neighborhood man are ones that spread in the community. Your wife's upset is because you reflect that kind of behavior on not just yourself but your family and it will cost socially.
Maybe you don't care but your wife does. But I too would be annoyed at someone leaving their garbage all over. I'd probably just back into it for plausible deniability. You got to be sneaky with your anger in community social circles.
StAlvis says:
NTA. It is all of our responsibility to secure our own garbage while it awaits pickup. And hers to solve, yes.
Harony says:
NTA, some people only learn the hard way. It's not your fault.
Mrs_Naive says:
NTA. I think anyone who had to deal with that repeatedly after being polite and trying to discuss it, but getting ignored, would have done something similar. Some people need a gentle touch to come out of their self-centeredness, others are somewhat more obtuse.