'AITA for not giving medical help to family after they skipped my brother's wedding?'

First, I’ll start by clarifying some things. I love how most of you are under the impression/assumption that my cousins call me, and I just tell them what to do. The thing is, if I feel that something needs to be checked out, I go to their houses (for example, if it’s an insect bite or a runny nose, I’ll tell them what to do, but if it’s an ugly cough, I’ll go and listen to their lungs), or I tell them to go to the ER or their doctor if I can’t make it or if it’s an emergency.