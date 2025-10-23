'AITA for not continuing to help a woman who didn't speak French because she was rude?'

Then she said, “Can you tell him I want to speak to the manager?” I said, “No.”

She looked surprised. “No?!” I said, “No. I’m not going to stand here for twenty minutes while you argue with a manager through me. They have two choices of milk, that’s it. Pick one.”

She turned to her husband and asked, “What did she just say?” then turned back to me and repeated, “Tell him I want to talk to the manager.” I ignored her, turned to the barista, ordered my and my mom’s coffee, and stood off to the side. She tried to talk to me a few more times, but I put my headphones in, waited for my order, and left once I got it.