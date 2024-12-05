'AITA for not letting my wife emotionally blackmail me to keep me in our marriage?'

It was a similar routine at bedtime: I would put the kids to bed, read them stories, and get them to sleep. I was happy to do it. The three of us would do things together on the weekends without her, particularly in the mornings.

She wasn’t completely absent, but it got to the point where the kids were making comments about it, saying things like, "Why does Mum never want to come with us?" or "Why is she sleeping all the time?"

So, I suppose I was becoming more withdrawn and emotionally distant, and she was too. She would sit and scroll through her phone or watch TikTok in the evenings after the kids were in bed. We weren’t connecting as we used to.