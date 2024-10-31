'AITA for suing my neighbor because he secretly installed cameras in my bathroom?'

And there it was, clear as day—John, coming into my house while I was out. Multiple times. It’s pretty obvious he was the one who put it there, and it made me feel… I don’t even know. Betrayed? Sick? I can’t even find the words.

I went over right away to confront him, and he actually admitted to it! He didn’t even deny it, just said he was “curious” and tried to downplay it. Nancy was in the room and looked absolutely shattered. She kept saying she had no idea, and I believe her.

She was just as horrified, and she even started saying she can’t live with him if this is the kind of person he is. She mentioned something about thinking of divorce, and I could see how broken she looked.