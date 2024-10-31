'AITA for suing my neighbor because he secretly installed cameras in my bathroom?'

Kind-Temperature7553 writes:
Hey everyone, I’m honestly still in shock and could really use some perspective here. So I (32F) have known my neighbors, “John” (75M) and “Nancy” (73F), for years now. They’re sweet people, like the typical kind, caring older couple.
We’ve been on great terms, and they were like family to me, honestly. Since they’re elderly and don’t have any family around, I thought it’d be okay to give them a spare key, just for emergencies, you know?
Well, yesterday I was doing a deep clean in my bathroom when I found this tiny object behind the vent. It was a mini camera, really well hidden. At first, I was like, no way this can be real. But after the shock wore off, I started piecing things together and just felt this sinking dread in my stomach. I immediately checked my home security footage to see if I could figure out how it got there.
And there it was, clear as day—John, coming into my house while I was out. Multiple times. It’s pretty obvious he was the one who put it there, and it made me feel… I don’t even know. Betrayed? Sick? I can’t even find the words.
I went over right away to confront him, and he actually admitted to it! He didn’t even deny it, just said he was “curious” and tried to downplay it. Nancy was in the room and looked absolutely shattered. She kept saying she had no idea, and I believe her.
She was just as horrified, and she even started saying she can’t live with him if this is the kind of person he is. She mentioned something about thinking of divorce, and I could see how broken she looked.
But here’s where I’m struggling. After a lot of thought, I’ve decided to press charges. This was a massive invasion of my privacy, and I don’t know how else to hold him accountable. But now my family and some friends are saying I’m overreacting and that suing an old man could ruin his life, especially since Nancy is already suffering from it.
I feel like I’m stuck. I hate the idea of hurting Nancy by suing her husband—she’s done nothing wrong, and I know this is tearing her apart too. But how can I just let this go? What he did was so beyond wrong, and age shouldn’t be an excuse, right? Am I really supposed to just brush this off? Anyway, AITA for deciding to go forward with the lawsuit against him, even if it could totally ruin both their lives?
altarwisebyowllight says:
Uh. This isn't a suing thing. This is a contact police immediately so they can arrest his predator ass thing. Pressing charges is not about suing.
OP responded:
I already did!!
Candid_Process1831 says:
NTA! This is a massive invasion of your privacy and his age shouldn't bother you know he deserves a punishment for instaling the camera in your bathroom!
OP responded:
Yeah, I agree with you he betrayed my trust and his age is irrelevant now he knew exactly what he was doing what a sick b@$%$rd!!