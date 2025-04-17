'AITA for my future stepbrother saying absolutely heinous things about his mom?'

The two of them focused on me next, and Dad said some stuff, but Angie jumped in and basically took over. She said I have two parents again and I need to start calling her my stepmom and treating her like a parent because this won't ever work if I only show Dad that same level of trust and respect.

She said she is here to be my parent. I laughed at the two of them and said she's not my parent too. I said she's going to be Dad's wife. I can respect that. I can respect them. But she's not my parent and I'm not about to treat her like one or call her my stepmom. I said if she doesn't like it, she can leave.