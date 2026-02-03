'I suspect my husband may be emotionally cheating?'

I’m feeling really confused and heartbroken, and I don’t know what to do. Over the past few months, my husband has felt distant. He’s not cold, but something is different. He’s less present, more distracted, and emotionally unavailable. When I try to talk to him about it, he gives very neutral answers like I’m tired, stress at work, or not in the mood.
I started paying closer attention to his behavior. I ended up checking his Instagram activity and used a special app and it showed me recent follows and interactions. What I saw really hurt me.
He had recently followed several women I didn’t recognize, I noticed there was ongoing direct messaging. I don’t know if there has been any physical relationship between them, and that really scares me. But even the fact that there is ongoing private messaging already feels like a red flag to me.
I haven’t confronted him yet. I don’t know if confronting him with accusations will just push him away or make things defensive instead of honest. I still love him. I’m not trying to catch him just to end relations. I want to understand what’s happening and whether our relationship can be repaired. I truly don’t know what could happen between us.
Right now, I feel stuck between two choices. Confronting him directly with what I’ve seen and risking a fight or denial or trying to reconnect and work on our relationship without mentioning it, even though it’s eating at me.
I would really appreciate advice from people who’ve been in similar situations. How do you approach a conversation like this without turning it into an attack? Is it better to confront the behavior directly or focus first on the emotional distance between us?
giantthanks wrote:
You are probably not going to like this reply. I'm sorry about this. Based solely on what you have shared here, your marriage is on the rocks. You have invaded his privacy - that's a very serious boundary breach of his privacy. You have completely lost trust in him, I get that, but that's a massive red flag.
If you tell him what you did, it could break the marriage for good. This is a very serious problem indeed, and very very difficult to resolve. You are now on very thin ice. From what you've shared, he has not cheated on you so far. It looks like he's having fun online.
That may or may not be appropriate, it depends on his intentions. It could well be that he's looking for something that's missing in his marriage that he feels he needs. To an outsider, it could look like you might be handling things badly. Instead of having enough chit chat caring and sharing on an ongoing basis, problems have gone unaddressed, and allowed to spread and flower.
Then...instead of having to resort to one of those "difficult conversations" about the relationship, you resorted to a form of cheating, spying on him! Now you are in a pickle. You are right back to the point where you have to have the "difficult conversation" anyway, only now you have to confess to your intrusive behaviour!
Why on earth didn't you just have the conversation without complicating everything? What a mess. Your options are to take a chance or cheat again. So you could just try and resolve your issues without mentioning what you did, or you tell him, and see what happens.
At the moment, you don't trust him. Even if you resolve this between you. That will remain. You will spy on him to check. At the moment, he trusts you. As soon as you tell him what you did, he will lose trust in you. He will know that you didn't trust him, and that you will continue to spy and check. He can't trust you.
Now he'll be in a situation where he's really got to up his game to have some privacy and be himself, or he might just decide it is over if both of you have lost trust in each other. He will feel disrespected. It's likely that he has an issue with you anyway, and your marriage was already falling apart.
This is merely accelerating the inevitable break up. You deserve to be happy, you deserve someone more suitable, so does he. The essential, the basis is always trust, respect and good communication. You guys just don't have that basic foundation. It might be time to have a proper adult realization conversation and start making plans to move on and start your journey to happiness. Good luck!
glittering_swan4911 wrote:
Don’t tell him about that spy app. You need to tell him that he’s been acting out of character and that your trust is diminishing so think there is something going on. Ask if there is another woman and for his phone. If he refuses then you’ll know your answer.
You’re actually at the stage of sneaking his phone and checking yourself if he refuses. I never condone this unless necessary but at 28 you do not want to waste time in a marriage where he’s not invested. You know those messages are not good if he’s not engaging with you. It could be a coworker. If he has time to talk to them then he has time to talk to you, his wife.
rocked_ribbed_human wrote:
You both really need to sit at the table and have a conversation, for your own sanity! And if he starts getting defensive and wont give you the truth, then you know something's wrong! Try to talk as if you are trying to help him!
Firm_Distribution999 wrote:
I’m sorry. You definitely need to have a conversation and state that you notice he’s been acting strangely recently and ask if anything is going on. Then ask him to open his phone and hand it over. His reaction will tell you everything.
You cannot rug sweep this. You either get full disclosure that something is or isn’t happening and work to repair your marriage, or you end it based on lack of trust. You cannot stay married and continue to suspect and worry about what’s going on. That’s not sustainable.