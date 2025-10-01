'AITA for taking joy in my ex's suffering because of her own poor choices?'

The guy who assaulted me served three months in jail, and the rest of his sentence was suspended since it was a first-time offense. Kira had another child with him and then tried to win custody of our son back, but when her ex got into more legal trouble, the court ruled that supervised visits were all she would be entitled to.

She was angry and called me manipulative, saying it was unfair her ex was in trouble for attacking me since he had only been “angry that I was taking her son.” From that point on, she excused the assault as if it were justified. That day, when our son was returned to me, her ex knocked out two of my teeth, gave me a concussion, left me with bruises, and caused damage to my ribs.