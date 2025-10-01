'AITA for taking joy in my ex's suffering because of her own poor choices?'

Taylikkin writes:
I (28M) started dating Kira (28F) in high school and we had our son 10 years ago, which I know was very young. A year later, she cheated on me. She told me it was because I was boring, that she didn’t want to live a dull family life, and that she was too young to just be a mom and a girlfriend forever. But she still ended up settling down with the guy she cheated on me with.
She lost custody of our son about seven months after we broke up because the guy she cheated on me with assaulted me. She stood by him, moved him into her place with our son there, and was even willing to bail him out, which left her with no money. I was awarded full physical custody, and she was only allowed supervised visitation.
The guy who assaulted me served three months in jail, and the rest of his sentence was suspended since it was a first-time offense. Kira had another child with him and then tried to win custody of our son back, but when her ex got into more legal trouble, the court ruled that supervised visits were all she would be entitled to.
She was angry and called me manipulative, saying it was unfair her ex was in trouble for attacking me since he had only been “angry that I was taking her son.” From that point on, she excused the assault as if it were justified. That day, when our son was returned to me, her ex knocked out two of my teeth, gave me a concussion, left me with bruises, and caused damage to my ribs.
A couple of years later, Kira cheated on that same man, and he was not pleased. She eventually left him, ended up homeless for a while, and tried again to get custody of our son. She was denied because she refused to disclose her address.
After some investigation, it was discovered that she was living with two people who had criminal records. CPS got involved with her other two children, but since there was no one else willing to take them, she kept custody. Around that time, she was given one extra visit with our son because she was no longer with the man who had assaulted me.
Later, she got into another relationship and seemed somewhat more stable, so she was granted increased visitation with our son. It was still supervised, but there was more contact. However, after a few months, that relationship fell apart. The man stole from her, left her homeless again, and she ended up living with another person with a record this time someone with a long list of violent offenses.
About a month ago, she was arrested for something related to her roommate (possibly boyfriend). I documented everything with my attorney, and we filed to have her visitation removed or reduced, which was granted under the circumstances. She was furious.
One of her friends, someone not involved in her criminal lifestyle but a friend from high school, told me I should feel bad for her and stop being petty by trying to push her out of our son’s life. This friend said I should be helping her.
I asked why I would help someone who stood by a man that assaulted me and put our son at risk. I admit I smiled a few times, because after everything she has done, part of me does feel some satisfaction watching her choices catch up with her.
Her friend told me that made me just as bad as the abusive man, worse even, because I was enjoying my ex’s misery and self-destruction. She said I should want better for my son. I told her that the best thing for my son is for his mother not to be in his life, given her repeated choices. Is she right about me? AITA?
Serious_Bat3904 says:
NTA you are just protecting your son.
Educational_Bar_1809 says:
NTA. Your ex sounds like completely trash and you have every right to keep your son safe from her. After 10 years she still hasn't grown up or gotten her life together. I'd take joy in her bad choices too. Like watching a really bad made for TV movie, keep snacking on that popcorn!
slippinginto9 says:
OP, you have done nothing wrong here. Your ex continues to make bad choices and it’s all on her. Protect your son from her, and forget about anything anyone else has to say about the situation.
Few_Bathroom4245 says:
Nope. She brought it all on herself.