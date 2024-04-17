'AITA for intentionally getting my SIL's foster daughter removed from her custody?'

My husband and I spoke about what happened, and he encouraged me to reach out to the case worker and explain what was happening. This led to Mae being removed from SIL and her husband's care. SIL knew it had been me/us immediately.

My husband attempted to take all the blame, but SIL said she knew it was me. She told me I had taken away Mae's stability again and how dare I interfere when I was told to stay out of it. The rest of my husband's family said we should have kept out of it and it really wasn't any of our business.

My husband told them it was wrong what his sister and her husband were doing to Mae. But they all believe I was too close to the situation to understand that it was not my place. AITA?

