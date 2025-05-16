'AITA for my roommate failing my thief test that I made because I suspected her of being a thief?'

Suddenly, Jenna “found” it in the couch cushions. I told her the truth—that it was fake and I was testing her because things had been going missing. She flipped out. She said I was manipulative and paranoid, and that I had “entrapped” her. Now she wants to move out and is telling mutual friends that I’m toxic and can’t be trusted. AITA for baiting my roommate with a fake ring?

Here are some of the responses to OP.

Ok-Value1420 says:

NTA. She got caught red-handed and is now trying to flip the script to make you look bad... classic deflection. If she hadn't taken the ring, she'd have nothing to be upset about.

IamWhatIAmStill says: