'I (15m) think my dad (38m) has a boyfriend. How do I support him?' MAJOR UPDATE

And ngl it’s kinda weird that he’s dating a man who isn’t Muslim, I’m barely Muslim now, I pray with my dad but I don’t think I really believe anymore and I’m not really fasting, but being Muslim is important to my dad, what if dating someone who isn’t Muslim makes him stop being Muslim too.

But also it might be weird if he dated a Muslim woman because then it’d be like a replacement for my mom? Idk. I feel weird. So how do I support my dad and make him feel like it’s ok to come out? And how do I deal with my own s#$t and not make him feel bad?

DubSam2023 wrote:

This post alone shows that both your parents did a great job in raising you.

I am so sorry for the loss of your mom. You are a wonderful, empathetic son.