'I think my husband is changing. Everything I do, he says I can’t because I'll make our son gay.'

"I (27F) think my husband (26M) is becoming a homophobe. Everything I do, he says I can’t do around our son (5-year-old) because I will make him gay."

I’ve heard a few remarks over the last three years but tonight has gone too far. First time he started telling me i’m going to make our son gay was when I let my son draw my makeup on my face because he was watching me put it on and kept asking if he could do it too.

He was 3 almost 4. I took out some cheap palettes and let him mark up my face. I didn’t teach him where anything goes. He got bored fairly quickly and laughed at how funny mom looks. Second time was when I brought back some childhood toys from home and my son was playing with my My Little Ponies.