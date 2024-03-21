'I think I messed up my chances with a girl I like. How do I apologize?' MAJOR UPDATE

We've all messed up with a crush, it's one of those growing pains of young life.

In a popular post on the Relationships subreddit, a young man asked if there was any way he could fix things with his crush. He wrote:

"I (M18) think I messed up my chances with a girl I like (F18). How do I apologize?"

Everyone in this situtation is a high school senior for context. I tried posting this is another sub but it wouldn't let me so hopefully this works. I go to a "career-readiness" high school. This basically means that they offer career-focused programs that give student's a head start and college credits.