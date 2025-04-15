'I think I'm on my sister's ex boyfriend's side in their break up. What do I do?' UPDATED 3X

She is pansexual so she wants to try dating women and non binary folks. She kept saying that maybe her and her ex could find their way back to each other one day. That maybe she just needed to experience other people before she could settle down with him. They are going to continue living together in their shared apartment and they want to continue to hang out with my partner and I as a group of four.

My sister says nothing really will change in their dynamic aside from stopping all romantic gestures and such. They will be roommates and friends, nothing more. My problem with this is that her ex wasn't saying anything. When I asked him he just affirmed they were happy with this decision.