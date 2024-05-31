'I think my best friend's fiancée hates me and I don't know why. What do I do?' UPDATED 5X

I would say all most everyone who gave suggestions were correct in someway. Anyways the conversation went like this: Finn: Have I ever made you feel like this was something you couldn't tell me?

Me: That's a very difficult question to answer. Not directly but your happiness played a huge role in me just brushing it under the rug. Finn: You should have told me this long ago. Don't you think I would want to know about this? I thought things were going fine.

Finn: There is a difference between you being considerate of my relationship with Sara, and you letting me be stupid enough to let her run over you and our friendship. After that, I had to ask him if he really saw nothing going on.