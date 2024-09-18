I think my boyfriend might be getting a little too close with his coworker. AITA? MAJOR UPDATE

I never gave him an ultimatum but he chose her over me, and I can confirm that he was emotionally cheating on me with her. He still believes he’s done no wrong though. The coworker is no longer with the company and now lives with her bf/going back to school but he is driving out to see her at school here and there.

Apparently she’s been his rock through our breakup to the point where he still hasn’t told any of our best friends/won’t reach out to them, and I’ve had to do that for him. I’ve talked to my friends that work with him and they were all too scared to reach out to me about their concerns because they didn’t know if I knew what was going on, didn’t want to cause drama, and my ex is their boss which is valid.