'I think my husband fathered his best friend's kids. One of them is attracted to my daughter.' UPDATED 6X

They won’t ever admit it to you if they’ve been keeping the secret this long plus with all the kids involved. The only way is to do a DNA test, however you can make that work. Even if you can somehow orchestrate a 23 and me thing with Tom, all you need is the swab and to send it off along with your daughters and there’s nothing anyone can do.

You can feign ignorance and ask what the big deal is if they get upset. It’s just a little fun to see what countries our genetics hail from, right?

Or if you can somehow do it in secret then do that. Then whatever the results say you can decide what the outcome should be.