'I think my husband might be cheating on me but my evidence isn't very good. How do I deal with it?' UPDATED

"I (35F) think my husband (37M) might be cheating on me but my evidence isn't very good. How to deal with it?"

So two weeks ago, I unexpectedly broke my phone when I dropped it. I was without a phone for a few days, and I had to make a calls to family and friends. I take my husband's phone (with his consent, of course).

When I was looking for one person in his contacts, I noticed that he had someone signed as " love". Honestly, I found this a bit odd, as he's usually the type to refer to everyone by name + where he knows them from. Even I'm not described as "wife" but as "OP's name."

Despite this, even when my husband changes his phone, he always has the same number and transfers all his stuff, some of his contacts are even from school. So I started wondering if it was some ex-girlfriend he'd forgotten about or something.