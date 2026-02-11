'I think my new friend is perfect for my boyfriend. How do I let this go?'

"I think my (27F) new friend (26F) is perfect for my boyfriend (27M). How do I let this go?"

So for the purposes of this post I’m going to call my boyfriend “Jake” and my friend “Stephanie”. Jake and I have been together for 4 years.

About 9 months ago I met Stephanie through work and we hit it off immediately. Looking back on it now maybe she reminded me of Jake in some subconscious way. But we became fast friends. One night I invited her over to make a dish for a potluck at work, since we both loved since we both like to cook/bake. While we were there, Jake came home and I introduced them and he sat with us while we worked.