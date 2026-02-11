'I think my new friend is perfect for my boyfriend. How do I let this go?'

So for the purposes of this post I’m going to call my boyfriend “Jake” and my friend “Stephanie”.
Jake and I have been together for 4 years.
About 9 months ago I met Stephanie through work and we hit it off immediately. Looking back on it now maybe she reminded me of Jake in some subconscious way. But we became fast friends. One night I invited her over to make a dish for a potluck at work, since we both loved since we both like to cook/bake. While we were there, Jake came home and I introduced them and he sat with us while we worked.
They clicked instantly. They’re not similar in terms of interests, but they have the same sense of humour and the same kind of energy? Idk how to describe it. It was like two puzzle pieces slotting together. And I liked that at first. I didn’t see it then how I see it now.
The closer I’ve gotten with Stephanie (because I really do like her) the more she’s integrated into our shared friend group, and the more I have noticed how Jake is around her. I’ve got to say, it’s not inappropriate. It’s more things you can’t control or even notice. He blushes around her constantly. When she says something funny he does this hoarse laugh that I’ve never heard him do before.
Sometimes he will see something while we’re out and say I should “tell my friend Stephanie about it." If someone brings her up, he remembers insane things about her, like her favourite brand of vodka. He talks to her in a tone of voice that’s similar to how he talks to his mom, like just gentle.
He doesn’t talk to her one-on-one, or even follow her on socials. I have zero worries about him cheating. But when I see them together, it freaks me out how they seek to gravitate to each other in group settings. How he goes out of his way to explain things to her in detail.
How she asks him questions that always seem to get him to open up in a way he didn’t with me for years (and even now I have to tell him explicitly that I want him to be emotional before he does). They just seem to “get” each other. The way he acts with her is a way I didn’t even know he could act. For his birthday, I was stumped for a gift, and I asked Stephanie for suggestions.
She picked the perfect thing, I’d never seen Jake as happy as when he opened it. He said he couldn’t believe I’d thought of it and looked at me like he’d never felt as understood by me as he did then. But I didn’t think of it. She did. I feel like I’m going crazy. Because nothing I can see is concrete - it’s not like he’s super close with her, or she’s asking about him.
There’s boundaries. And then there’s just me noticing vibes. But it’s so real, I just know it. I don’t even know if he knows it, or she does. But knowing both of them, sometimes they say something and I know it’s something the other one would want to hear. I need to let this go. I can’t bring this up to either of them, but it’s consuming me.
I’m getting short and depressed every time I say something to Jake and he doesn’t immediately light up. Every time Stephanie asks how my weekend or date night went, it’s like I don’t want to tell her, like I’m hoarding my relationship.
I love Jake, and I like Stephanie. I don’t want this to affect my relationships with either of them or even their friendliness with each other. How do I just chill out about this without it consuming any more of my energy?
TD;LR: I met a new friend, and I think she might be perfect for my boyfriend and that he might like her. It’s consuming my thoughts and affecting how I feel about both of them and I need to get over it.
TheSpeckledSir wrote:
Tell me about your boyfriend. Do you think he is a good and intelligent man, able to find his own way in the world and look out for himself? Is he competent?
OP responded:
He’s very smart, extremely competent, loyal to a fault. He’s not the most emotionally literate person but he has the kindest heart.
Far_Scholar1986 wrote:
One thing I've learned in life is that a relationship will always need work and as people get older people change. What makes a relationship last is when two people continue to pick each other daily. Sure there are going to be people who have similar personalities and likes that align with your boyfriend just like I'm sure there is a guy who is similar in that sense to you as well.
Does that mean they need to be together? No. Talk to your boyfriend, just be honest that you're notice these things and you know he would never cheat but its been eating at you. Talk about it because once you start hiding things or feelings thats when the relationship starts to struggle.
SpaceCadetCae wrote:
One of my very best friends in the world was married when I met him, and I was happily in a relationship. We clicked immediately, vibed hard. I wrote him and his wife Xmas cards, and she was immediately distraught because “we had the same handwriting.”
She really didn’t like me at first, but I thought she was so cool and interesting.
Fast forward like 6 years; she is one of my best friends as well. I am the aunt to their 2 kids; me and the husband learned we had ADHD through separate diagnosis and journeys, and they are pretty much my family.
I love hanging out with the wife; even if we are opposites, and I love hanging out with the husband, because we are the same in many ways. However, it’s not romantic or anything like that; he’s genuinely like my weird twin brother from another life or something.
I own a house with my partner and am thankful that she got to know me, and that I got to be close to these wonderful people, but I know that it took time for her to open up and get to know me. Me and her eventually talked about it all and she said some really similar things that you are, and that she had to see that at the end of the day:
A. She was chosen by him for a reason B. If he wanted someone exactly like him, it wouldn’t have been her, and that was intentional C. I can laugh at stupid bullshit and say things that he would say or have the same vibe, but that DOES NOT hamper the unique vibe or energy that they share.
This is just my own little anecdote, that maybe those things can be true, or maybe there can be some truths to what you sense. But it doesn’t take away from what you have, someone being cool doesn’t make you less cool, and in the grand scheme of things, clicking with someone doesn’t immediately mean romantic intention or romantic interest.
I would suggest talking to your boyfriend and focusing on why he likes you, what he loved in your connection, and what makes you different from him. Be nice to yourself and the wonderful things you bring to the world.
Winter_Apartment_376 wrote:
OP, darling. You seem to omit the most important part here. They have both chosen You! If they are as similar as you say, then it actually makes sense - they both feel the pull towards you. And you may not even realize what it is, but something in you is what attracts people like your friend and your bf.
I also “click” with some people immediately. But I have never dated any of them. It’s just not a romantic thing. I think perhaps you should ask them both what they like about you. And then see if the answers sound funnily similar ;) Hugs! Don’t torment yourself over this.