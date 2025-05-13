'I think my older sister thinks her BF is cheating on her with me. What do I do?' UPDATED 2X

I'd also talk to your parents to see if they can get more information about why she's freaking out like this, ask if they've talked to her about it. But yeah, I'd probably just avoid both her and Adam. I can't imagine their relationship will last much longer anyway.

I'd like to thank everyone that gave me advice and encouragement. I didn't really expect it so I'm very grateful.

I would first like to begin by saying that everyone was right. I should have left my house for sometime after Cate had such a reaction towards me.