'I think my older sister thinks her BF is cheating on her with me. What do I do?' UPDATED 2X

I don't know if I should be asking for advice because I honestly don't know what to do. For more context, my older sister is 22 and her boyfriend and I are the same age, 19.
I'll call my sister Cate and her boyfriend Adam which is not their real names. So Adam and I were initially acquaintances. We were both in the same year and class in high school and are now in the same university studying the same thing. We were never close enough to be friends but after he started dating Cate, we did become friends and okay friends since we have a lot in common.
I must mention I have no interest or any feelings for Adam. But when Adam and I kind of became friends, my sister didn't like it which is understandable. So I kept my distance like she wanted, but Adam and I had to still end up speaking because we have a few classes together. We only really talk about school or when it has to do with a class or anything Cate related.
So Adam had been invited by Cate over for dinner and he asked me if I wanted a ride home in his car since we were still going to the same place after all. I didn't think much of it so I agreed and we had just come from evening classes and it was dark out and I was too exhausted. Most of the time during the ride, I was actually asleep so we didn't even talk at all.
But when we went into the house, I was heading up to my room when Cate grabbed me and pulled me back and asked why Adam and I came back together. Adam immediately tried to tell her why but she started shouting at him and telling him to stop talking for me and to stop defending me too. Her shouting caused my parents to rush to us.
She then started screaming at me, telling me to stop being jealous and to find my own man to drive me home. She then said she's noticed everything and she hates how I think every man wants me and she called me desperate too. She was also tightly grabbing me, digging her nails in my wrist which hurt so I yanked my arm off and she shoved me.
Adam tried to hold her back but she began to scream and cry for him to stop defending me and that he was her boyfriend and not mine. My parents tried to calm her down but she was shaking and breathing like heavily and fast. She was also looking at me and I felt and still feel so shaken up by the scene.
My mom started yelling at me to leave the room until she was better and said that I was triggering her more by being there. I felt confused and accused. So I tried to tell them that I had no idea what I did wrong and tried to explain but my sister started to make these sounds while shaking and like panting and glaring at me which honestly scared me. My mom yelled at me to leave again and I did.
I heard them ask Adam to leave too and he also did and later texted me and asked me if my sister was okay but I honestly have been too scared to leave my room. I feel a bit scared that my sister might do something to me. And I've honestly cried a lot and I feel a bit shaken up because of seeing my sister like that. I don't know if it's a panic attack or a breakdown. But she looked more angry than anything.
I feel a bit responsible for her having such a reaction since she told me before to stay away from Adam so I wish I never took the ride home with him. I don't know who to talk to about this and I'm still in my room. I know I've said this a lot already but I'm genuinely scared to leave my room because of everything. And I feel like my parents both think it's my fault for my sister acting that way.
Butterfl_blue0324 wrote:
Her insecurities are not your problem. If you’re scared, see if there’s anybody who will house you. I actually think you should do that now because those types of girls will try to hurt you. You need to have a conversation with your parents & don’t let them gas light or manipulate you into thinking you did anything wrong because you didn’t.
OP responded:
Thank you so much. Right now I don't really want to talk to my family. Since I feel like if I go to them and my sister sees me she might act that way again which I don't want. Regarding my living situation, I don't know if I feel comfortable living with anyone next to me since I'll feel a bit like a burden.
Heavy_Entrepeneur13 wrote:
OP, is your sister normally like this, or is this strange / way out of character? This honestly sounds like she might be having some sort of mental health episode (especially given mom telling both you and Adam to leave Cate's sight because she was being "triggered").
You are 100% not in the wrong for anything, but you might want to steer clear of your sister. Stop trying to explain or defend yourself; just keep your distance for your own safety. If she's mentally unwell, there's really no reasoning with her. Paranoid delusions seem really compelling to someone having them.
OP responded:
She's always been a little bit possessive and Adam is her first and serious is relationship so I kind of feel like she's new to feeling like this. It's not too strange since she does have anger management issues sometimes but it was my first time seeing her have such a reaction. Thank you for your advice too.
theveganissimo wrote:
Your sister has major insecurity problems, for your own safety it might be best to get a bit of distance from both her and Adam. You don't live with her, and it sounds like you only became friends with him because of her, so you'll probably feel better if you go low contact with them both for a while.
I'd also talk to your parents to see if they can get more information about why she's freaking out like this, ask if they've talked to her about it. But yeah, I'd probably just avoid both her and Adam. I can't imagine their relationship will last much longer anyway.
I'd like to thank everyone that gave me advice and encouragement. I didn't really expect it so I'm very grateful.
I would first like to begin by saying that everyone was right. I should have left my house for sometime after Cate had such a reaction towards me.
So after Cate's meltdown a week ago, Adam actually started keeping his distance from Cate and our family. I did too. I'd only leave my room to go to school or to get dinner which I had in my room. My mom also advised me to do that because she was worried about how Cate would be to me. Especially since Adam wasn't talking to her much at the moment.
But he would still text me occasionally if he had something to tell me about in terms of school but he wouldn't even ask about Cate. So about 3 or so days after that happened, I was at school and got a text from Cate and she basically told me that she hated me and that if I come home that day she'd actually k#$l me.
I was so confused. I didn't know what I had done since I hadn't spoken to her for sometime. I forwarded the message to my parents and I was also upset since she was threatening me out of nowhere plus she was insulting me a lot too.
Cate called me and when I answered she was crying and screaming at me saying it's my fault. And that I never want to see her happy. And I took away someone so important to her just because I don't have a man for myself.
I tried to tell her first that I didn't know what happened but she kept saying, "Liar. It's your fault. Liar. It's your fault."
Then when I hang up and went to ask Adam about it. He told me he had ended things because Cate had started not only calling his phone a lot but also his parents.
She was also texting his friends on Instagram asking them to talk to him so that he could talk to her again. Adam also said that she started threatening him too. But with her life. Like saying if he actually leaves her she's going to kill herself and it will be his fault.
I didn't believe him at first actually since I had never seen or heard my sister being like that. So he showed me the texts as proof and told me that he couldn't handle being in such a relationship since he was now afraid of her. Then he said he was also scared of me or interacting with me just in case Cate would hurt me again for it.
I called my mom and tried to explain everything to her after I was done with all my classes and I even had Adam there to speak to them just in case she wouldn't believe me or wouldn't believe what Adam had told me but my mom just started yelling at me. She told me that what I was doing was wrong. Like communicating with someone who caused my sister so much pain.
And even trying to get her to speak to him. She then refused to speak to him or even hear the reason he broke up with her because all he did was hurt Cate to her and said that me continuing to speak to him meant I didn't care about my sister. I then told her how Cate was threatening me and she told me that it was just out of anger and that I should stay away from Adam if I don't want to make Cate angrier.
I kept trying to get her to understand how I felt but she kept dismissing me so much and yelling at me too that I cried and had to end the call. I stayed in school with Adam for sometime and we spoke about what I should do. And mostly because I was just scared of going home and wanted to talk to someone who understood me. (Not to trigger Cate)
Cate was spamming me with texts asking if I was with Adam and what was taking me so long to go home. She was also calling me a lot and when I didn't answer her calls, she called me through my mom's phone and when I answered and heard it was her, I hang up after she said she knew I was with Adam.
I honestly felt so exhausted by all of this and had to even face the fear of asking a friend who slept in the dorms if I can stay with her. I told her everything too and we're close so I have been here for a few days. I told my parents that I was with a friend to prep for some exams and both of them especially my father, insist I go home.
Especially since I'm the youngest. They don't trust me to stay out of home since first I have nothing on me but I'm actually just scared to go home that I don't care. My parents think I'm overreacting about Cate's threats and even made me speak to her on the phone and she told me she didn't mean it but I don't believe her.
They're saying I'm trying to ruin Cate's name by involving others into family matters. Like what???? I had to turn my phone off for sometime because of Cate constantly calling and texting threats and insults to me. And when I'd tell my parents they literally made excuses. Oh! And on Saturday all three of them came to my school to try and find me.
I was lucky not to bump into them but Adam and one of my other friends unfortunately were spotted by Cate but Adam didn't want to talk to them so he avoided them and warned me about it and my friend who did talk to them told me my sister asked her if I was staying with Adam and my parents told her to tell me to come home and to take their calls.
So yeah. I apologize if this post feels all over the place, I tried to explain everything for everyone who wanted an update.
I'm still so stressed about everything and keeping my distance isn't helping like I thought it would. I'm constantly worried that my sister or my parents will find me and that I will have to speak to them on this which I don't want to but I know I'll have to go home soon since my parents are insisting on it.
Apartstudy3017 wrote:
Holy sh#$t, why is she looking for you? So she can keep threatening you and blaming you for her psychosis? I’m glad you have friends to stay with, are there any resources at your campus that can help you with mental health or counseling? Stay safe.
OP responded:
Thank you so much. I haven't considered counseling yet since I still feel a little guilty that more people know about what happened with Cate and my parents wouldn't really be happy about it.
ab3851 wrote:
I wouldn’t go home either or feel safe there. Your sister has some serious mental health issues going on, and your parents are just enabling her poor behavior. You can and should report this to the police with the proof of the threats and everything.
OP responded:
I feel like it would be a bit unfair to report this since she hasn't exactly tried anything yet. And I'm afraid of my parents reaction to me even thinking about pressing charges.
[deleted] wrote:
So when are you gonna report it? When she snaps and assaults you? Start a paper trail NOW.
OP responded:
I'm seriously considering it now.
LabAdminstrative530 wrote:
Stay away from both. Your sister needs serious help. Your parents don’t seem to be doing much. I know you’re very young, and it’s probably hard for you to move out but it almost seems like your parents would choose your sister to stay home over you.
OP responded:
The issue with moving out is that I'm financially dependent on my parents and I've gotten used to life in school without worrying about having a job since the course I'm doing is quite heavy. But I'm now considering it. Thank you so much.
Kathiisu wrote:
Campuses usually have some sort of help for situations like this when a student is unable to go home / fearing their home life. I highly suggest looking at your campus resources and talking to someone there like an advisor.
Your sister threatened to off you and your parents are stupidly on her side, I would even suggest taking this to the police after you use campus resources because hopefully that gives them a wake-up call that your sister is mentally ill and that they are terrible parents. Prioritize your safety, don’t go home, you don’t want to be another homicide news story.
OP responded:
Oh I never knew this. I will definitely look into speaking to someone in the school about this and I've also decided to take everyone's advice to probably go to the authorities. Thank you so much for your advice.
I am once again overwhelmed by the support and advice and encouragement I have received. Thank you so much. I once again took everyone's advice. The hardest part about this was having to move out of the house I grew up in.
It was really hard to go back. I actually felt worried but I decided to go back home today when both of my parents were at home and I also went with a friend just in case. Plus I had time since my classes were all in the evening.
My family have this obsession with keeping the family image good and I kind of surprised them by coming back so suddenly and with a guest I think.
I first of all sat down with them and my friend went upstairs to my room to begin the packing and obviously to give us space.
My parents then started talking in silent tones basically telling me to stop being dramatic and stop dragging this issue out and that it has already happened and I should just forget it and come back home. I first asked if I can stay in the campus accommodation or the apartments close to school since I am actually doing my finals exams from Thursday and I wanted to stay in school where I can focus on just school.
I thought this approach would work since my parents are pretty strict about school but my parents refused immediately. My father said that I wasn't allowed to until I was older and my mother said she knows it's because of Cate. I then told them I've already decided that that's what I want and I'll do it anyway and my father threatened to stop paying my fees.
He also told me to think about what our other family members would think and that I'd have a lot of time in our house with my sister during the summer break to make up. But I dreaded actually living so much time in the same place as Cate. Plus I asked the school already about summer housing and it is allowed in my school but you have to pay a different price which I expected my parents not to agree to pay.
My friend came downstairs while we were talking and called me to the side and then she told me that she was looking for a suitcase and then Cate burst inside and was like lunging to her but then stopped when she realized it wasn't me. She said she was scared and wanted to leave and I felt scared too. I took my friend to my parents and told her to repeat what she just told me and my mom just sighed.
She told me to go if I want and see how I'll survive without them. I looked at my dad but he didn't say anything. I asked if I was allowed to leave and my dad said I can go but as long as I wasn't under his protection, I shouldn't expect anything from them. :(.
My friend said to me that it was okay and she'll help me pack. So I asked my parents to tell Cate to come downstairs and mom said she can do whatever she wants since she lived there. So me and my friend just went upstairs and my room was wide open and my friend and I actually hesitated to go in but she wasn't there. I packed most of my clothes. Not everything.
Then we left immediately after. I decided to speak to the school with my friend more on on-campus housing and explained my entire situation and I was actually allowed to have it if I took summer classes or if I took internship but since I'm a freshman it would be harder to do internship so I am choosing to do summer classes. (Sorry for the tmi).
I was then asked to speak to the campus safety officers concerning my sister and the threats she made against me. But I'll go with Adam tomorrow. Since we both have evidence and I had a lot of work having to bring my stuff to the dorms as well as having an evening class to prepare for.
I called my father afterwards and told him about it (the housing and fees) and then I asked again if he was really not going to like pay my fees or support my other expenses. He said that he'd pay for school fees and the housing but I'd have to figure everything else out. Like food and stuff which I think is manageable.
Now regarding pressing charges, I don't want to risk being cut off financially by my parents since I am not ready to pay for my own fees yet. Plus after I blocked my sister, she stopped bothering me. But after my friend told me that she lunged at her when she came back home, I'm worried she'll do that again to me. And a lot of comments in my posts have given me scenarios which made her scarier to me.
But Adam wants to file a restraining order against her. For some reason he doesn't have her blocked, just muted, but he views all her texts and even forwards some to me or sends screen recordings of voice notes she's sent to him. And yes, we are actively communicating because we are going through the same issue.
I hope to just receive protection from Cate. Like even if it means spending my entire summer in school I'll do it. I'm not sure what going to happen tomorrow but even now, the school has said they're not letting people to the dorms area so I'll be safe until then. To the people hating on me for not pressing charges earlier, I hope you understand I fully depend on my parents for everything.
I was worried that if I did, I'd be cut off. But after my finals, I want to try and get a job so I can earn some money during the summer and hopefully I'll get used to such independence. This is my final update. Thank you for all the support. I'm okay. So is Adam. And we'll continue working on making sure we'll both be safe.
As I mentioned I will be starting my finals on Thursday and I'll be very stressed and busy so I might not be able to post another update or interact much with Cate. And sorry again if this post is all over the place. Maybe I'll try editing this post tomorrow and let you know what happened.
Cloudnine_09 wrote:
She lunged at your friend?! Cate needs some serious help and your parents are willfully ignoring this. She's going to hurt someone one day badly and they won't be able to cover this up. How was the family dynamic before with cate? Was she always like this with you?
Also you NEED to expose your sister to EVERYONE. Gather all your text messages, voice mails, everything you have and place it in a group chat or Google doc file and send it to all of your relatives and post it publicly.
Shame is the only thing that will make your parents listen since image is everything. If your worried then maybe her ex could do it on your behalf? If its public on Facebook your relatives would see it because of the tags.
OP responded:
She got weird after I became friends with Adam but before we weren't the closest either. And I will ask him to do this. Thank you.
[deleted] wrote:
OP, what other family members do you have? Are they aware of the situation? Can any of them support you somehow?
OP responded:
My grandparents from my mother's side and my aunt and uncles from my father's side live close and I can try talking to them but after my exams or on days where I don't have them. My other family members who I think would be so much more help don't live in the same state as us.
Puppet007 wrote:
If your parents try to force you to “forgive” Cate and allow you to be her target/punching bag, threaten to expose the 3 of them to your extended family.
OP responded:
Yes this is what I will do. Anytime I'll be forced to interact with Cate, I will expose them and report her.