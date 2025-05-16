'I am thinking of stepping down as MOH. Her fiancé is making it unbearable.' MAJOR UPDATE

A former colleague, who l'm friendly with but not super close to, asked me to be one of her two Maids of Honor. We've only met around 20 times in 2.5 years, so I was surprised but flattered and saw it as a chance to grow our friendship. Since then, she's started calling me her best friend, which feels premature and not mutual.

I've met her fiancé a few times and frankly, we don't get along. He gossips, comes off insecure, and has been rude to me and others. He also micromanages everything.

As MOHs, we're organizing three events: a bachelorette. The civil wedding will follow this year, and the religious one in 2026.