'AITA because I thought my wife was having an affair when she was helping my daughter? UPDATED'

I thought my wife was having an affair turns out it was just my daughter.

awk_throwaway2342351 writes:

My wife (50F) and I (52M) have been married for 25 years and are immensely happy. Of course, we have the normal fights: me not cleaning the bathroom, arguments about me losing money on sports betting, her spending twice as much at the shops as we agreed to, etc. - but overall, we have a really happy marriage.

Until about 8 p.m. yesterday night. Recently, we've been having a bit of trouble in the bedroom. I don't want to derail the post, but basically, we've naturally slowed down between the two of us in the last couple of years. This has really bothered my wife (and bothered me a bit also, I will admit). Once we vocalized the problem, we both agreed we're going to take steps to fix some things.