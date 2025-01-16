'AITA for telling my neighbor to temper down his incessant partying so I can sleep?'

It’s not just me who’s annoyed. Other neighbors have mentioned it too, but no one seems willing to say or do anything about it. Meanwhile, I’m losing my mind. I’ve tried everything—earplugs, a white noise machine, even sleeping in a different room. Nothing works.

So, a few days ago, I saw him outside and thought, “Okay, maybe I’ll just have a polite conversation with him.” I told him I’m a nurse, and I really need sleep because of my odd hours. I said I understood he likes to have fun but asked if he could maybe tone it down a bit during the week.