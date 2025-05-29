'AITA for dumping my soup after what my BF's mom decided to put on top of it?'

lexxibandzz writes:
Yesterday I (26F) spent hours making my favorite soup. My boyfriend (26M) bought the groceries, and I cooked it. I always share my food with everyone in the house: me, my BF, his mom (62F), and his brother (24M). I only got to have two bowls before the drama hit.
I checked the fridge and saw a sealed FedEx package sitting directly on top of my soup container. I asked whose it was and why it was in the fridge. BF’s mom casually said, “Oh, that’s my stool sample. I have to send it in tomorrow!”
She’s had major GI issues since a surgery and deals with near-daily explosive diarrhea. The idea of her poop being on top of my food absolutely disgusted me. Trying to be polite, I asked if I could move it to the downstairs fridge (which only has drinks, no food). She said, “Of course,” though she seemed confused about why it mattered. I moved it carefully and put it on an empty shelf away from everything.
Then I told my boyfriend. We went for a drive, and I explained what happened. He was even more pissed off. He paid for the groceries, including saffron, and was upset that I now felt I had to toss the soup. Even if it was technically sealed, the idea of a stool sample sitting on it was too much.
This isn’t the first issue. Since her surgery, she’s been leaving the bathroom door open after using it. The smell is truly awful and drifts into the kitchen. BF already told her to shut the door, use the fan, spray, open a window… basic stuff. She seemed embarrassed at the time but hasn’t consistently followed through.
When we got back, I sadly threw the soup away and bleached the fridge shelf and anything nearby. She asked what I was doing, and I explained. She got defensive and said it was sealed and sterile, and I was being dramatic.
I told her I’m a medical assistant. At my job, stool samples go in a separate fridge because even sealed packages can carry microscopic contamination. Fecal matter can transmit stuff like Hep A. She doubled down, insisting there was no risk.
Then she grabbed the sample box, licked it, and rubbed it on her face to “prove” it was clean. I was in shock. I begged her to stop. BF started yelling, saying it didn’t matter how “protected” the poop was putting it in the food fridge, on top of food, was disgusting.
I added that even if it were sterile, the thought was enough. I asked her if she’d be fine with someone prepping her food in a bathroom, even if it was “clean.” She didn’t answer. They kept yelling, and I went upstairs and texted them to please stop.
I said it shouldn’t be a big deal that I threw out soup I made and he paid for. She hasn’t spoken to me since. BF said they didn’t resolve anything. Now I have to see her again, and I don’t know what to say. I’m wondering: was I being too sensitive? Or is it just basic decency not to put your literal stool sample on someone else’s food? AITA for throwing it away, even if other people in the house might’ve still eaten it?
AdmlBaconStraps says:
NTA - as an RN and infection control expert you absolutely did the right thing. Unless she's a Dr (which I don't think so based on your post) she needs to shut up and listen to the person who is actually trained for that kind of thing - you.
itstransition says:
NTA time to move out.
Reasonable-Check-120 says:
If her stool sample is positive for c diff...Oh hell nah. Might explain the smell and the diarrhea. I'm sorry but still especially infected stool should have never been in the fridge.
NatashOverWorld says:
Yeah no, she was raised in her barn. She can rub her sterile poop all over herself if she wants, but she needs to have enough basic manners to respect other people's food. NTA.